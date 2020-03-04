SUPER TUESDAY:Biden Dominates Early States On Super Tuesday, California Leans Toward Sanders
CHICAGO (CBS)– A quick moving snow and rain system will move through the Chicago area Wednesday morning.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, the system could bring up to an inch of snow, but most areas will see rain. The mixed precipitation will wrap up by 8 or 9 a.m.

The rest of the day will be sunny with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

Above average temperatures are expected to continue throughout the week with no major systems ahead.

There is a weekend warmup ahead with temperatures near the 60s on Sunday.