Filed Under:Chicago Events, Chicago Wine Fest, Things To Do


Photo: bruce mars/Unsplash

From a wine tasting to a free yoga class, there’s plenty to enjoy in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Chicago Wine Fest – A River North Wine Tasting

From the event description:

Chicago Wine Fest Tickets include four hours of wine tastings and a cheese plate! We will have over 35 different wines from all over the world!

When: Saturday, March 7, noon-4 p.m.
Where: Moe’s Cantina River North, 155 W. Kinzie St.
Admission: $50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Butterfly Pinning Workshop

From the event description:

Includes pins, pinning board, butterfly specimen, instruction and fun!

When: Saturday, March 7, 2-4 p.m.
Where: ESQUINA, 4602 N. Western Ave.
Admission: $40

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Soul Original Presents: Soul Planetarium

From the event description:

Soul Original’s debut event promises a stellar night of Chicago’s best soul performers, art, vendors, drinks and more.

When: Saturday, March 7, 9 p.m.-midnight
Where: Shapiro Ballroom, 1612 W. Chicago Ave.
Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Whirled News Tonight

From the event description:

Whirled News Tonight is a critically acclaimed, fully improvised show that puts a satirical spin on current news events.

When: Saturday, March 7, 10-11:30 p.m.
Where: The Mission Theater, 1501 N. Kingsbury St.
Admission: $18

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

KM Living x Equinox | Free Yoga Class

From the event description:

We’re hosting a free yoga class at Equinox Lincoln Common!

When: Sunday, March 8, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Where: Equinox Lincoln Common, 2355 N. Lincoln Ave.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets