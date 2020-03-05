From a wine tasting to a free yoga class, there’s plenty to enjoy in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.
Chicago Wine Fest – A River North Wine Tasting
From the event description:
Chicago Wine Fest Tickets include four hours of wine tastings and a cheese plate! We will have over 35 different wines from all over the world!
When: Saturday, March 7, noon-4 p.m.
Where: Moe’s Cantina River North, 155 W. Kinzie St.
Admission: $50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Butterfly Pinning Workshop
From the event description:
Includes pins, pinning board, butterfly specimen, instruction and fun!
When: Saturday, March 7, 2-4 p.m.
Where: ESQUINA, 4602 N. Western Ave.
Admission: $40
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Soul Original Presents: Soul Planetarium
From the event description:
Soul Original’s debut event promises a stellar night of Chicago’s best soul performers, art, vendors, drinks and more.
When: Saturday, March 7, 9 p.m.-midnight
Where: Shapiro Ballroom, 1612 W. Chicago Ave.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Whirled News Tonight
From the event description:
Whirled News Tonight is a critically acclaimed, fully improvised show that puts a satirical spin on current news events.
When: Saturday, March 7, 10-11:30 p.m.
Where: The Mission Theater, 1501 N. Kingsbury St.
Admission: $18
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
KM Living x Equinox | Free Yoga Class
From the event description:
We’re hosting a free yoga class at Equinox Lincoln Common!
When: Sunday, March 8, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Where: Equinox Lincoln Common, 2355 N. Lincoln Ave.
Admission: Free