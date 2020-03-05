Loyola, Northern Iowa On Collision Course In Missouri Valley Conference TournamentLoyola's only chance to make the NCAA Tournament is to win the Missouri Valley Conference tournament, where favored Northern Iowa likely awaits.

Bulls Build 13-Point Lead In First Half, But End Up Losing To TimberwolvesMalik Beasley scored 24 points and D’Angelo Russell added 19 for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a win against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

Tyler Chatwood's Pitching Is Sharp As Cubs, Reds' Cactus League Game Ends In TieCubs Manager David Ross had to like what he saw from his started Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds.

White Sox A Squad Tops Brewers, Yasmani Grandal Returns On B SquadIn a good sign for White Sox fans, Yasmani Grandal was back on Wednesday – pretty much.

Coronavirus Fears Sideline CSU Basketball Team For Home And Away GamesNot all CSU games are cancelled. In fact, the men's baseball team is traveling to Atlanta. A school spokesperson said the risk there is not as high.

Chicago State University Basketball Teams Announce Travel Restrictions As Precaution Against CoronavirusChicago State University announced travel restrictions, as a precaution against coronavirus.