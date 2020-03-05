



A fifth case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Cook County, state health officials announced Thursday.

Officials said the fifth patient is a Cook County resident in his 20s who flew into O’Hare Airport earlier this month after traveling to Italy.

“The individual acquired the infection while in Italy and is hospitalized at Rush University Medical Center in isolation. Public health officials are identifying and contacting all close contacts,” Illinois health officials said in a written statement.

Health officials said tests have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmatory testing.

A fourth person was diagnosed with the virus in the Chicago area on Monday. Illinois’ patient number four is a woman in her 70s who tested positive for COVID-19. She is now under at-home isolation and in good condition according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

She is married to patient number three. He is a man, also in his 70s, who tested positive over the weekend and is now in isolation at home after being treated Northwest Community Hospital. Illinois health officials said the third patient had traveled to states with the virus outbreak.

Gov. JB Pritzker, along with Illinois health officials, said officials have not determined where in Italy the fifth patient contracted the virus. Officials area alerting passengers who sat near the patient on the plane.

Pritzker said the risk remains low but the state is preparing and distributing guidelines in case of an outbreak. He said it’s important to take extra precaution and stay home when sick.

Seven hospitals now have voluntary surveillance monitoring for the virus and Pritzker said they are working to expand the monitoring. An Illinois health official said results from these tests will be sent to state labs.

The governor addressed price hikes on over-the-counter goods and services needed for controlling the virus. He said “any price gouging will not be tolerated.”