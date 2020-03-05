CHICAGO (CBS) — Passing showers are possible through the evening rush as our system moves through our area.
On Thursday night, some flurries or snow showers could mix into the picture. By far, the bigger issue will be the high winds behind the front – especially late this afternoon through midday Friday.
Winds may gust to 45 mph.
This strong northwesterly flow will create dangerous waves along the Indiana shoreline where waves will build 14 to 18 feet with some to 20 feet at times.
We start with clouds Friday and then clear the sky throughout the afternoon.
Our big warm up begins Saturday as a steady southwesterly wind flow develops. Normal high is 41.
We expect the low 60s on Sunday!
We “spring forward” at 2 a.m. Sunday as Daylight Saving Time begins.
Rain holds off until Monday.