CHICAGO (CBS)– High temperatures will be in the mid 50s Thursday.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, clouds and wind will move in bringing chances for rain on and off throughout the day. There is a higher chance for rain showers are 5 and 6 p.m.
Friday will be a windy day as temperatures drop to the low 40s.
Glaros said high winds are bringing concerns of flooding across the northwest Indiana shoreline. There is a Lakeshore Flood Watch in effect Friday for Gary, La Porte and Valpariso in Northwest Indiana.
Saturday will be a sunny day with temperatures in the 50s and by Sunday, temperatures will be in the 60s.