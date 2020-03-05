



— DuPage County investigators are again seeking assistance as they continue investigating the Feb. 23, 2007 disappearance of John “Chicago Johnny” Spira.

He was last seen in unincorporated West Chicago. John Spira, who was 45 years old at the time of his disappearance, is five feet, nine inches tall, 165 pounds with brown hair and eyes. At the time, it was known that Spira was recruiting investors for business opportunities and start-up companies, police said.

His sister Stephanie McNeil told CBS Chicago three years ago that she has led searches and given interviews about her brother, hoping somebody will give her answers.

“It’s hard to talk about. And it’s funny, the longer that time passes, it almost gets harder,” she said at the time.

Spira was headed to Oak Brook and never made it, but his truck was still at the West Chicago cable company he owned, Universal Cable. He played area blues clubs with the Rabble Rousers band. He was a well-known guitarist.

The DuPage County Sheriff says Spira is missing “under suspicious circumstances.”

McNeil believes her brother is dead and that the wife he was divorcing knew something. But she died more than nine years ago.

“There are people out there who know. I feel like more than one person knows. And I really wish they would come forward, even anonymously,” she told CBS in February 2017, the 10th anniversary of her brother’s disappearance.

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office is requesting that anyone who invested money with Spira to contact Detective Dave Chiesa at (630) 407-2364 or by email at david.chiesa@dupagesheriff.org