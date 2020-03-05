CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was desperate for fresh air as the second floor of his Arlington Heights apartment building filled with smoke.
Several others were rescued after the fire ripped through their homes and one person was taken to the hospital.
While heavy smoke was billowing out of the burning building on northwest highway a young man emerged from a 3rd floor window. He was trapped inside his smoke-filled apartment, trying his best to breath as firefighters worked to rescue him.
Moments later, a ladder was lowered and the young man was pulled to safety.
At least three people had to be saved this same way with the help of a ladder.
Fire crews said the flames began on the second floor.
The building has been deemed unfit for occupancy, so all of the residents are now displaced.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.