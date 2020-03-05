CORONAVIRUSA fifth case of coronavirus confirmed in Chicago area. Man hospitalized at Rush Medical Center
CHICAGO (CBS) — Streets were shut down in Rogers Park Thursday afternoon for a barricade incident in a building on Sheridan Road.

The Chicago Police SWAT team and Rogers Park District officers were called in the mid-afternoon for a barricade situation in the 7700 block of North Sheridan Road, near Juneway Terrace, police said.

The subject was removed from the building without incident and taken to an area hospital, police said.

Police said at 2:09 p.m. that streets were to reopen shortly.

Police did not immediately release further details.