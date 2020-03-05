CHICAGO (CBS) — Streets were shut down in Rogers Park Thursday afternoon for a barricade incident in a building on Sheridan Road.
The Chicago Police SWAT team and Rogers Park District officers were called in the mid-afternoon for a barricade situation in the 7700 block of North Sheridan Road, near Juneway Terrace, police said.
The subject was removed from the building without incident and taken to an area hospital, police said.
CPD Swat Team and 24th District units responded to a barricade incident on the 7700 block of North Sheridan Road. The subject was safely removed without incident and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Streets to be reopened shortly. #CPDMediaCar pic.twitter.com/uLBlJa1FUU
— Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) March 5, 2020
Police said at 2:09 p.m. that streets were to reopen shortly.
Police did not immediately release further details.