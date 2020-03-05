CHICAGO (CBS) — Before the best golfers in the world tee it up at the Masters in April, 80 future stars of the game get to drive, chip, and putt at maybe the most famous golf course in the world.

As CBS 2’s Matt Zahn reported Thursday, a pair of 11-year-olds from the Chicago area made the cut.

When it comes to golf, everything is picture perfect for Logan Keeter of Northbrook and Reese Wallace of South Barrington. Next month, they’re heading to Augusta National to compete in the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

“It’s an awesome experience just to be there. I’m really excited. I can’t wait,” says 11-year-old Reese Wallace.

“A dream come true basically. It’s amazing. I keep saying that word. You’re putting your feet and your putter right where some of the best players, who have played the game, have been standing and putting,” adds 11-year-old Logan Keeter.

To get there, they had to make it through three separate qualifiers. That included a very stressful last stop at Regionals for both of them. Reese had to go to a playoff. Logan had to play the waiting game.

How stressful was that? “It’s really. You keep waiting for name to get bonked lower and lower. When it didn’t it was amazing,” says Keeter.

Reese and Logan actually never met before got some work at Medinah Country Club. As you might expect, they both do a lot of practicing.

“My process is to practice as much as driving, chipping, and putting as I possibly can,” says Wallace.

“I have a putting station in my house and practice every morning. I wake up before school and do it. In the mornings (I practice) 45 minutes and 20 minutes in the afternoons. If it was summer, I’d play 18 holes a day if I could,” adds Keeter.