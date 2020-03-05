GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) — Operation lock-up-the-young-core continues for White Sox General Manager Rick Hahn.
The Sox are expecting to sign 24-year-old Yoan Moncada to a five-year, $70 million extension.
Moncada had career highs in home runs, RBIs, and average last year, and he will join Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert as signed now through the 2025 season.
As to the Cactus League game Thursday, closer Alex Colome had his second straight bad outing, allowing four earned runs by the Colorado Rockies in one inning – including a pair of homers.
Colome’s spring ERA right now is 22.50
But the Sox would rally from a four-run deficit. Nomar Mazara knocked out his first homer in Cactus League play on Thursday.
The White Sox beat the Rockies 7-6.