CHICAGO (CBS) — A landmark affordable housing development on Chicago’s near North Side is now reopen after a major renovation.
“If we are going to break the grip of segregation that divides us, we have to make sure that we are creating affordable options everywhere,” said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
She joined CHA and federal housing officials to cut the ribbon on the newly rehabbed Mark Twain Apartments.
The building recently underwent a $54 million top-to-bottom renovation.
The building provides affordable housing for nearly 150 Chicago Housing Authority residents.