CHICAGO (CBS) — The warm weekend weather arrives Saturday, but don’t put away the umbrella just yet.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, rain showers are on the horizon for early next week.
Along with that, by the lake, a lake shore flood warning will be in effect through 9:00 Friday night for central and southern Cook County. Winds are gusty out of the north, but they will relax with sunset and turn calm toward Saturday morning.
On Saturday expect temps to sit in the low to mid 50s along with “unlimited sunshine.” As the ridge of high pressure drifts east into Sunday it sets up an even warmer wind flow with gusty southwest winds. Into the 60s we go on Sunday!
But the warmth won’t last for too long because rain showers on are the way starting Monday.
TONIGHT: Clear with a low of 26.
SATURDAY: Sunshine with a high of 52.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 62.
MONDAY: Rain rolls in with a high of 57.