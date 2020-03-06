CHICAGO (CBS) — Embattled Cook County Commissioner Jeff Tobolski has resigned from the Cook County Board of Commissioners.
According to published reports, a one sentence letter was sent to Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. His last day on the job is March 31.
Tobolski represents the 16th district which includes Cicero, Franklin Park, Stickney and McCook, where he is also the mayor.
In February, his chief, Patrick Doherty, was indicted in federal bribery charges connected to red light cameras in Oak Lawn where he’s accused of paying bribes to a relative of a village trustee so red light cameras can be installed.
Last September, the McCook Village Hall was raided by federal agents. It’s unclear if the raid was directly connected to Tobolski. Also raided was an insurance office owned by the family of Lyons Mayor Christopher Getty.
The raids in McCook and Lyons came two days after federal agents raided of now-former Illinois State Sen. Martin Sandoval’s office at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield and his home in the Gage Park neighborhood.
McCook and Lyons are part of Sandoval’s district, but it is unclear of the two investigations are related. Sandoval resigned amid a federal probe in November of 2019.
Back in 2010, Tobolski was on the receiving end of suspected vandalism when his then-opponent Tony Peraica was arrested on misdemeanor vandalism charges for removing campaign signs.