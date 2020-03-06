  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Indiana, state health officials announced Friday.

According to CBS 4 in Indianapolis, Gov. Eric Holcomb made the announcement during a news conference. Holcomb declared a public health emergency in Indiana related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

RELATED: What You Need To Know About Preparing For Coronavirus

Officials said the patient traveled to Boston and interacted with people who had been exposed to the coronavirus.

The man is an adult resident of Marion County and is not in the “highest risk” category, CBS 4 reported. The patient will remain in isolation for 14 days.

This is a developing story.