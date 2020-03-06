  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– The tornadoes in Nashville have left many pets homeless. Luckily, PAWS Chicago is stepping in to help shelters in Nashville.

A rescue caravan with dogs and cats departed from Nashville Thursday and arrived at the PAWS Chicago Medical Center on Friday morning.

The animals will be given medical care and then once cleared, will be available for adoption.

“PAWS welcomes donations and asks for people in Chicago to open their homes to foster pets,” orgnaizers said in a written statement.