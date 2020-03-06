CHICAGO (CBS)– Sen. Dick Durbin led a roundtable discussion with public health officials on coronavirus response Friday.
Durbin said the government is also considering ways to compensate sick people who are reluctant to stay home, out of fear of lost income.
He addressed questions about the cost of testing.
“I’ve heard back from the administration and they want to make testing affordable to everyone covered by Medicare, Medicade and I don’t know beyond how far they’ll go,” Durbin said.
Health officials estimate a coronavirus vaccine could be available in one to two years.