GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) — Operation lock-up-the-young-core continues for White Sox General Manager Rick Hahn.
The Sox are expecting to sign 24-year-old Yoan Moncada to a five-year, $70 million extension.
According to the contract, Moncada will get a $4-million signing bonus, $1 million in 2020, $6 million in 2021, $13 million in 2022, $17 million in 2023 and $24 million in 2024.
The White Sox hold an option for $25 million in 2025, with a $5 million buyout.
Moncada had career highs in home runs, RBIs, and average last year, and he will join Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert as signed now through the 2025 season.
As to the Cactus League game Thursday, closer Alex Colome had his second straight bad outing, allowing four earned runs by the Colorado Rockies in one inning – including a pair of homers.
Colome’s spring ERA right now is 22.50
But the Sox would rally from a four-run deficit. Nomar Mazara knocked out his first homer in Cactus League play on Thursday.
The White Sox beat the Rockies 7-6.
𝙈𝙤𝙧𝙚 𝙈𝙤𝙣𝙘𝙖𝙙𝙖.
The Chicago White Sox have agreed to terms on a five-year, $70-million contract with third baseman Yoán Moncada, plus one club option that could extend the deal through the 2025 season. pic.twitter.com/hwDEwB2P48
— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 6, 2020