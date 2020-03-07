Filed Under:Bernie Sanders, Campaign Rally, Chicago, Grant Park, Joe Biden, Lori Lightfoot

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sen. Bernie Sanders will hold a campaign rally in Chicago’s Grant Park Saturday.

The rally, which is free and open to the public, is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at Petrillo Music Shell, 235 S. Columbus Dr. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

Due to scheduling conflicts, Sanders has canceled an appearance scheduled for Tuesday in Rockford.

Friday Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot gave her endorsement to former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Illinois Democratic Primary is Tuesday, March 17.