CHICAGO (CBS) — Sen. Bernie Sanders will hold a campaign rally in Chicago’s Grant Park Saturday.
The rally, which is free and open to the public, is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at Petrillo Music Shell, 235 S. Columbus Dr. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.
Due to scheduling conflicts, Sanders has canceled an appearance scheduled for Tuesday in Rockford.
Friday Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot gave her endorsement to former Vice President Joe Biden.
Today, I’m proud to endorse @JoeBiden for President. Joe is the best candidate to unite our country and move us past a presidency that has sought to divide us based on what we look like, what we believe, or who we love. He’s ready to lead and he’ll do it with passion and empathy. pic.twitter.com/UxZmN1BEDB
— Lori Lightfoot (@LightfootForChi) March 6, 2020
The Illinois Democratic Primary is Tuesday, March 17.