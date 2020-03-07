CHICAGO (CBS) — Saturday’s mild weather will continue into Sunday with warm breezes.
Saturday night will be mostly clear with winds picking up and a low temperature of 34 degrees. Sunday will be partly cloudy and breezy with a high of 62 degrees.
Rain will return Monday with temperatures remaining mild. A mix of showers and dry days is expected through the week.
RealTime Weather Forecast:
Sunday: Breezy. High 62
Monday: PM rain. High 57
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 49
Wednesday: Showers. High 46
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 50
Friday: Evening showers. High 47
Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 43