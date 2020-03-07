  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:15 PMCollege Basketball
    4:30 PMCollege Basketball
    7:00 PMFBI
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago Forecast, Chicago Weather, RealTime Weather, Weekend Forecast, Weekend Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Saturday’s mild weather will continue into Sunday with warm breezes.

(CBS)

Saturday night will be mostly clear with winds picking up and a low temperature of 34 degrees. Sunday will be partly cloudy and breezy with a high of 62 degrees.

Rain will return Monday with temperatures remaining mild. A mix of showers and dry days is expected through the week.

RealTime Weather Forecast:

Sunday: Breezy. High 62

Monday: PM rain. High 57

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 49

Wednesday: Showers. High 46

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 50

Friday: Evening showers. High 47

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 43