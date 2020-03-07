CHICAGO (CBS) — Three Chicago men have been charged in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Thursday in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.
Darvell Dixon, 26, is charged with first degree murder. Levale Dixon, 32, is charged with first degree murder and issuance of a warrant. Zarrick Green, 32, is charged with aggravated fleeing and multiple traffic violations.
On Thursday around 3 p.m. four people fled from the 1100 block of North Pulaski Road after a 44-year-old man was shot multiple times while sitting in a black sedan, police said. A witness reported seeing a silver sedan approach, and someone fire gunshots into the victim’s vehicle.
The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead.
Four people then fled in the silver sedan and then on foot from the vehicle when it “became disabled” in the 700 block of North Harding Avenue. The four people were taken into custody, but only three were charged with felonies.
All three men were expected in bond court at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse Saturday.