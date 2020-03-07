CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people have been arrested in connection to the shooting of a 7-year-old Chicago girl on Christmas Day.
The girl was shot early Christmas morning in Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood in the 350 block of South Washtenaw.
She was inside a home just before 2 a.m. watching television in the living room at a family gathering when someone fired shots from a sidewalk into the house.
Breaking – Detectives and gang investigation units have arrested 2 people of interest in connection with the Christmas shooting of a 7 year old child in Brighton Park. Charges are expected and additional details will be released once charges are filed. pic.twitter.com/fCaODhkrfU
— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) March 8, 2020
The girl is not from the area but was visiting family.
A 38-year-old man was also shot in connection with the incident. He was shot in the leg. Police identified the man as the intended target.