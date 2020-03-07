  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people have been arrested in connection to the shooting of a 7-year-old Chicago girl on Christmas Day.

The girl was shot early Christmas morning in Chicago’s Brighton Park neighborhood in the 350 block of South Washtenaw.

She was inside a home just before 2 a.m. watching television in the living room at a family gathering when someone fired shots from a sidewalk into the house.

The girl is not from the area but was visiting family.

A 38-year-old man was also shot in connection with the incident. He was shot in the leg. Police identified the man as the intended target.