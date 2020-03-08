CHICAGO (CBS) — Fourteen people have been hospitalized following a CTA bus crash in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. near 70th and Cottage Grove, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
The bus was heading north on South Cottage Grove and was struck as it tried to avoid hitting a southbound vehicle that veered into the northbound traffic. That vehicle then hit the driver side of the bus.
Two people were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious but stable condition. Four people were taken to U of C in good condition. Four others were taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. Another four were taken in good condition to South Shore Hospital.
Six people refused medical treatment.
The driver of the vehicle that hit the bus was also taken to U of C in good condition for observation.The driver was cited for minor traffic offenses.
The bus driver was one of those hospitalized.