CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teenage boys fired shots at police officers in the Austin neighborhood Sunday evening, police said.
Police did not return fire, but the boys were both arrested.
Around 7:15 p.m., officers were called for a person with a gun in the 800 block of North Waller Avenue, police said.
They found two boys, ages 14 and 16, running into the alley behind Waller Avenue – where they fired shots at the officers, police said.
No officers were struck and the officers did not return fire, police said.
Both of the suspects were taken into custody without incident and officers took two guns from them, police said.
Charges were pending late Sunday.