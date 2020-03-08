



— An Amtrak customer who traveled from Chicago to St. Louis last week has tested positive for the coronavirus, the rail agency confirmed.

On its website, Amtrak said it had received a notification from St. Louis County, Missouri that a customer who has now tested positive for coronavirus traveled on Train 303 on Wednesday, March 4, using stations in both Chicago and St. Louis.

The customer did not have symptoms at the time, and was recovering at home as of Sunday, Amtrak said in a memo.

Amtrak said it is working with public health and emergency management teams to investigate the situation. The agency has reached out to the crew that operated the train and all the customers onboard, as well as Chicago and St. Louis station personnel.

The train itself has been taken out of service for disinfecting, as have the Chicago and St. Louis stations. Amtrak operates from Union Station in Chicago.

Illinois has had seven confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Sunday, of which this Amtrak case is not one.

Also Sunday afternoon, Chicago and Illinois health officials announced that a Chicago man in his 60s was the seventh confirmed coronavirus case for the state. He was hospitalized in serious condition Sunday afternoon.

An investigation by the Chicago and Illinois departments of public health were ongoing Sunday afternoon. But based on what is known, the case has not been linked to any travel or any already-confirmed event.

On Friday, city and state officials announced the sixth Illinois patient was a special education classroom assistant at Vaughn Occupational High School.

Vaughn will remain closed through March 18 after the woman, in her 50s, tested positive Friday.