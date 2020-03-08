CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are reporting a shootout between a gunman and an off-duty police officer in the Forest Glen neighborhood.
Police say an officer heading to work was in the 5200 block of North Lawler Avenue when he saw some people “acting suspiciously” near vehicles. He announced he was an officer and intended to investigate, which prompted the incident.
CPD received reports of an exchange of gunfire between an offender and an off-duty police officer in the area of 5200 Block of N LAWLER. Detail to follow as #CPDMediaCar responds to the scene. pic.twitter.com/r61tnsvjax
— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) March 8, 2020
Shots were fired, and the people fled in a car, police said. One person was dropped of at a local hospital.
This is a developing story.