CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are reporting a shootout between a gunman and an off-duty police officer in the Forest Glen neighborhood.

Police say an officer heading to work was in the 5200 block of North Lawler Avenue when he saw some people “acting suspiciously” near vehicles. He announced he was an officer and intended to investigate, which prompted the incident.

Shots were fired, and the people fled in a car, police said. One person was dropped of at a local hospital.

This is a developing story. 