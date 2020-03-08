LAS VEGAS (CBS) — A Cubs split squad took on the Cincinnati Reds in Las Vegas for the second day in a row Sunday as Spring Training continues.
The Reds scored four runs in the top of the first inning. The Cubs offense responded in the second inning, as Noel Cuevas took a solo shot to the left center to cut the Cubs’ deficit to two.
The Cubs took the lead in the third. Kris Bryant had a hot-shot RBI double to put the Cubs up 3, and by the seventh, they led 8-6.
But the Cubs ended up losing 11-9.
Meanwhile on Sunday, the other Cubs split squad lost 8-1 to the Arizona Diamondbacks back in Sloan Park.
The split squad in Vegas also lost 8-5 to the Reds on Saturday.
The other squad on Saturday beat the Cleveland Indians 8-5 at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Arizona.