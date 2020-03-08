CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday is International Women’s Day. The DePaul women’s basketball team got a jump start on the occasion.
The team played the first game of the Big East Tournament Saturday. They also marked International Women’s Day with a women empowerment halftime ceremony.
CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot was invited onto the court along with Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Anne Burke, State Sen. Kimberly Lightford, fellow broadcaster Carol Marin and many other community and civic leaders.
It was also a great time for the top-seeded DePaul, who beat Providence 97 to 59. The Blue Demons play Seton hall Sunday.