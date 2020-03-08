CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and wounded in a robbery in the Humboldt Park neighborhood late Sunday afternoon.
The shooting happened at 5:33 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Augusta Boulevard, police said.
The 38-year-old man was on the street when two men came up wearing ski masks. One took out a handgun and they demanded the man’s property, police said.
The victim handed over miscellaneous property, but one of the robbers still fired shots, police said.
The victim was struck once in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition, police said.
No one was in custody Sunday evening. Area North detectives were investigating.