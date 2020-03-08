



A new case of novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Chicago, according to a release from the city.

A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m., and the Chicago Department of Public Health is expected to address the new case as well as provide updates on the ongoing investigation at Vaughn Occupational High School.

Vaughn will remain closed through March 18th after a special education classroom assistant tested positive for the coronavirus Friday.

That woman remains hospitalized but is stable, according to a video release from Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, and Dr. Janice Jackson, CEO of Chicago Public Schools.

Five other cases of COVID-19 have also been diagnosed in the area.

Officials said the fifth patient is a Cook County resident in his 20s who flew into O’Hare International Airport earlier this month after traveling to Italy.

“The individual acquired the infection while in Italy and is hospitalized at Rush University Medical Center in isolation. Public health officials are identifying and contacting all close contacts,” Illinois health officials said in a written statement.

A fourth person was diagnosed with the virus in the Chicago area at the end of February. Illinois’ patient number four is a woman in her 70s who tested positive for COVID-19. She is now under at-home isolation and in good condition according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

She is married to patient number three. He is a man, also in his 70s, who tested positive over the weekend and is now in isolation at home after being treated Northwest Community Hospital. Illinois health officials said the third patient had traveled to states with the virus outbreak.

The two other cases were a couple who tested negative for the virus in February. The couple has been released from the hospital.