CHICAGO (CBS) — A seventh victim has been confirmed after a shooting in Chicago’s East Chatham neighborhood early Saturday morning.
The 32-year-old man walked into Northwestern Hospital on Saturday around 10:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound to each leg. He is in good condition.
After a fight at a house party in the 900 block of East 79th Street, people moved out in front of the house. A gray Dodge Charger then pulled in front of the building, and someone starting shooting at the group before fleeing the area.
The vehicle and the two men inside crashed on the Dan Ryan Expressway around 42nd Street. Both men were taken to Stroger Hospital and the University of Chicago Medical Center.
Both men are in their late 20s and are in police custody as area South detectives investigate.
There were four other victims who went to hospitals on their own: a 30-year-old man who was shot in both legs in fair condition at U of C; a 24-year-old woman who was shot in an arm and a leg in fair condition at U of C; a 29-year-old man shot in the calf in good condition at U of C; and a 37-year-old man in good condition being transferred from Jackson Park Hospital to U of C.
Two more victims were transported to U of C by the Chicago Fire Department: a 36-year-old man shot in both legs in good condition and another 37-year-old man shot in the calf in good condition.
Illinois State Police are investigating the crash on the Dan Ryan.