EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — A woman and a cat were rescued Sunday night from a fire in Evanston.
The fire broke out shortly after 9 p.m. in a three-story frame house at the 2200 block of Sherman Avenue, north of Noyes Street, according to the Evanston Fire Department.
Firefighters found flames raging when they arrived at the scene, with a woman who lived there right inside the front door.
The fire started in the basement and spread to the first floor, the fire department said. It was raised to a second alarm.
Firefighters got the woman and her cat out of the house. The woman was hospitalized as a precaution, the fire department said.
Two firefighters suffered minor injuries – one with a laceration, and one with a possible broken arm.
The house suffered moderate to heavy damage, the fire department said.
The cause was not known Sunday night.