CHICAGO (CBS) — While the number of Chicago area cases of COVID-19 is the largest in the Midwest, it hasn’t reached the levels seen on both the West and East coasts.
As of midday on Monday, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus map, Washington State leads the nation with 127 cases, out of the 565 reported nationally. California currently is reporting 122 cases (this includes the cases on the Diamond Cruise ship off San Francisco.) Westchester County, north of New York City, has reported 82 cases, just behind King County, Washington’s 83 cases.
King County, Wash., accounts for 17 of the 22 deaths in the United States. Two other deaths from the novel coronavirus were reported in Washington State, two in Florida and one in California. Currently, the mortality rate stands at 4 percent.
Chicago announced its seventh case over the weekend. A 20-year-old woman who traveled through Chicago while infected, is not counted. She is from the St. Louis area and is being treated there.
Areas with highest number of coronavirus cases:
King County, Wash. 83
Westchester County, N.Y. 82
Santa Clara, County, Calif. 38
Snohomish County, Wash. 31
Grand Princess Cruise Ship 21
Los Angeles 14
New York City (New York County) 12
Contra Costa County, Calif. 12
San Francisco 9
Washington County, Oregon 8
Boston (Suffolk County) 7
Middlesex County, Mass. 7
Chicago (Cook County) 7
Placer County, Calif. 7
Norfolk County, Mass. 6
Harris County (Houston) 6
Fort Bend County, Texas 6