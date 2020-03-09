BREAKINGGov. JB Pritzker Declares Coronavirus Disaster After Four New Cases
CHICAGO (CBS) — Steady rain and gusty showers will be the rule through the night Monday night.

Temperature Region: 03.09.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Temperatures are rather mild – in the mid-50s as of about 3 p.m. – so we only expect rain Monday night as temps stay on the mild side through the night.

(Credit: CBS 2)

Tomorrow: 03.09.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Most rain tapers off by daybreak, but we will be left with clouds to start the day Tuesday. Afternoon clearing will take place, but noticeably cooler as a northerly wind flow sets up.

A Wind Advisory is in place for the counties shaded in brown below until 7 p.m. Monday night as south winds could gust 40-45 mph.

Wind Advisory: 03.09.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Through the day on Tuesday, strong north winds will generate big waves for Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana.

7-Day Forecast: 03.09.20

(Credit: CBS 2)