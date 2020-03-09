CHICAGO (CBS) — Steady rain and gusty showers will be the rule through the night Monday night.
Temperatures are rather mild – in the mid-50s as of about 3 p.m. – so we only expect rain Monday night as temps stay on the mild side through the night.
Most rain tapers off by daybreak, but we will be left with clouds to start the day Tuesday. Afternoon clearing will take place, but noticeably cooler as a northerly wind flow sets up.
A Wind Advisory is in place for the counties shaded in brown below until 7 p.m. Monday night as south winds could gust 40-45 mph.
Through the day on Tuesday, strong north winds will generate big waves for Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana.