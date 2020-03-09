Sick Pay, Time Off A Major Concern For Workers Amid Coronavirus Crisis; Gov. Pritzker Says Illinois Is Discussing Ways To HelpDo you have a plan for your family and work, and would you get paid if you needed to call in sick? Those are some of the issues CBS 2 News is tackling as we break down the potential domino effects of the coronavirus.

Wilmette Students Confined Over COVID-19 Concerns: 'They're Like Cleaning Everything In The School'Loyola Academy is the second Chicago-area school to close because of the corornavirus outbreak. Vaughn Occupational High School in Portage Park will be closed until March 18. A teacher's aide there was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Coronavirus And Canceled Travel: Getting Money Back May Not Be Easy, But Changing Dates Without Penalties Can BeCoronavirus concerns are surfacing as many typically make spring and summer vacation plans – and in some cases, the money has already been spent.

Gov. JB Pritzker Declares Coronavirus Disaster After Four New Cases Of COVID-19 In Illinois Bring Tally To 11 Statewide;Pritzker said the disaster declaration would allow the state to deploy mobile support teams, request additional medical experts, ask for more support from the federal government, and maximize the amount of federal funding available to help fight and contain the disease in Illinois.