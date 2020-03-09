CHICAGO (CBS)– Monday is going to be a warm, breezy day with chances for rain showers.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, Chicagoans can expect temperatures in the upper 50s. Rain showers are expected to start after 7 a.m. and continue through midnight.
Monday at a glance pic.twitter.com/jGECQx3YPC
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) March 9, 2020
Breezy conditions are leaving some areas under a Wind Advisory that goes into effect at 11 a.m. Some areas could feel gusts in the 20’s and even in the 40s.
Wind advisory up for parts of the area starting at 11am pic.twitter.com/13Xn0ZOfS8
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) March 9, 2020
Tuesday will be cooler with temperatures dropping to the 40s.