  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:A Pint For Kim, Blood Drive, Naperville


CHICAGO (CBS)– Hundreds of people are honoring a Naperville woman who lost her battle with cancer.

Family and friends of Kim Sandford held a blood drive Sunday in her honor and more than 300 people participated.

Sandford died this month from a rare form of cancer. During treatment, she underwent more than 40 blood transfusions.

That inspired her loved ones to launch a campaign called “A Pint For Kim” to help others who need life-saving blood.

The campaign hopes to get 100,000  blood donations by the end of the year.