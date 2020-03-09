CHICAGO (CBS)– Hundreds of people are honoring a Naperville woman who lost her battle with cancer.
Family and friends of Kim Sandford held a blood drive Sunday in her honor and more than 300 people participated.
Sandford died this month from a rare form of cancer. During treatment, she underwent more than 40 blood transfusions.
That inspired her loved ones to launch a campaign called “A Pint For Kim” to help others who need life-saving blood.
The campaign hopes to get 100,000 blood donations by the end of the year.