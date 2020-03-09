CHICAGO (CBS) — A 52-year-old man was attacked while walking in Lakeview on Monday morning, as a group of robbers stabbed him and sprayed him with a chemical before taking his property.
Police said the victim was walking near Belmont and Sheffield avenues around 7:50 a.m., when a group of two or three men approached him, less than a block from the CTA Red Line station at Belmont.
The robbers sprayed him with a “chemical irritant,” and stabbed him in the back and arm. The men then stole his property and ran off, according to police.
The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition.
Police did not have a description of the robbers, and no one was in custody Monday morning.
Area North detectives are investigating.