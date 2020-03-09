As Art Van Furniture Files For Bankruptcy, Customer Complains He Can't Get Furniture He OrderedArt Van furniture has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is offering huge savings. But as CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported Monday night, some customers at the Downers Grove store just want what they already paid for.

Chicago Native Talks About Being Quarantined On Grand Princess Cruise ShipAt least 21 people tested positive for coronavirus on the Grand Princess cruise ship that docked at the Port of Oakland in California on Monday – the ship that has had passengers in quarantine in their rooms since Thursday of last week.

Gov. JB Pritzker Declares Coronavirus Disaster After Four New Cases Of COVID-19 In Illinois Bring Tally To 11 StatewidePritzker said the disaster declaration would allow the state to deploy mobile support teams, request additional medical experts, ask for more support from the federal government, and maximize the amount of federal funding available to help fight and contain the disease in Illinois.

Woman Found Stabbed To Death In East ChathamA woman was found stabbed to death Monday night in the East Chatham neighborhood.