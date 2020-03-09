CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Calumet City Monday afternoon.
Calumet City police officers and paramedics were called to Wentworth Avenue and Detroit Street at 3:12 p.m., and found a 20-year-old man lying in the street.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police did not release further details about the accident, but said the Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team was called out to investigate, along with Illinois State Police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Calumet City police at (708) 868-2500.