CHICAGO (CBS) — Four major sports leagues on Monday announced that they will be temporarily closing their locker rooms amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the National Basketball Association, and the National Hockey League, issued the following joint statement:

“After consultation with infectious disease and public health experts, and given the issues that can be associated with close contact in pre- and post-game settings, all team locker rooms and clubhouses will be open only to players and essential employees of teams and team facilities until further notice. Media access will be maintained in designated locations outside of the locker room and clubhouse setting. These temporary changes will be effective beginning with tomorrow’s games and practices. We will continue to closely monitor this situation and take any further steps necessary to maintain a safe and welcoming environment.”

The announcement came after one of the biggest tennis tournaments of year was canceled this weekend at Indian Wells.

Locally in Chicago, the Bulls were busy Monday coming up with a contingency plan for their fans and the rest of the season.

And it could me more than turning high-fives into fist bumps.

LeBron James said he will not play if the NBA chooses to have games in empty arenas, but Bulls Coach Jim Boylen will not go that far.

“I have great faith in the league. They seem to always get this right and I’m sure they’ll get this right. It’s a very difficult thing,” Boylen said. “As I said before too, it’d be heartbreaking for the players and the fans if it came to that. I’m hoping and praying it doesn’t come to that, but it’s one of those decisions I will obviously trust the league with, and they’re out of our hands. We’ll do what they tell us to do.”