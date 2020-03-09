



There are seven confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Illinois.

Medical professionals in the Chicago area gathered to learn the latest information on ways to help their patients.

CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe has an update.

There’s still so much misinformation out there, so health professionals came together to learn about best practices moving forward.

The CDC has said those at higher risk for getting COVID-19 are older adults or people with chronic medical conditions. A professor at Northwestern said that’s exactly what numbers from cases in China seem to show adding that half of the patients there who have been sent to the ICU or died from COVID-19 are over 65 years old.

Meanwhile, Chicago now has its 6th and 7th confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The 6th is a classroom assistant at Vaughn Occupational High School.

She had recently traveled on the Grand Princess cruise ship. On Sunday, a 7th case was confirmed. The man is in his 60s and is in serious condition.

Experts said those with elderly family members should consider asking them to change their routine.

“To really think carefully about what they are doing on a daily basis and reassess if there’s ways to protect themselves. The more they are getting in contact with other people, the more risk they are in getting to becoming infected with this virus,” said Doctor Michael Ison of Northwestern University.

Something else that was mentioned: if you think you have COVID-19, don’t show up to emergency room. Instead call ahead. That way your doctor or the hospital has time to prepare before you arrive.

For the facts on the outbreak, go to cbschicago.com/coronavirus and learn the best ways to protect yourself and your family.