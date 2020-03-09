4-Game Winning Streak Over For Blackhawks As They're Shut Out By St. Louis BluesJake Allen stopped 29 shots for his second shutout and the St. Louis Blues blanked the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night for their ninth win in 10 games.

Ayo Dosunmu Scores 17 As Illinois Tops Iowa, Secures No. 4 Seed In Big Ten Tournament

Bradley Headed To NCAA Tournament After Beating Valparaiso In MVC Championship GameDarrell Brown scored 21 points and Elijah Childs added 17 to lead fourth-seeded Bradley to its 10th NCAA Tournament with an 80-66 win over seventh-seeded Valparaiso in the MVC championship game.

DePaul Women Hold Off Seton Hall In Big East Conference SemifinalsLexi Held scored 22 points, including a clutch corner 3, four players scored in double figures and No. 18 DePaul survived a tense final few minutes to defeat Seton Hall in the Big East Conference semifinals on Sunday.

White Sox Split Squads Beat Kansas City Royals, San Diego PadresThe White Sox hosted the Kansas City Royals Sunday in a split-squad game as Cactus League play moves forward.

Cubs Split Squads Lose To Reds In Las Vegas, Diamonds At Sloan ParkA Cubs split squad took on the Cincinnati Reds in Las Vegas for the second day in a row Sunday.