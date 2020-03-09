CHICAGO (CBS)– The threat of coronavirus is closing another school in Illinois, the second one in a week.
Classes are canceled at Wilmette’s Loyola Academy.
A Loyola student came into contact with someone who has the virus. That student and his family came in contact with a person who tested positive.
The student and his family are not showing any symptoms, but are still under a 14-day quarantine. Doctors are awaiting final confirmation from the CDC to see if the person who tested positive is in fact infected.
All classes are cancelled as the campus undergoes a deep cleaning. Administrators believe the risk to the students and staff is very low.
Teachers will post Monday’s assignments online.
Administrators will announce plans for the rest of the week later Monday.