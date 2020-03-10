DEMOCRATIC PRIMARIESBiden Wins Mississippi, Missouri, Michigan
CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people, including a child, were injured Thursday night in when a Metra train and a car were involved in an accident in South Shore.

The accident happened on the Metra Electric South Chicago Line at 71st Street and Merrill Avenue. A small red car was seen smashed next to the train.

The Fire Department said a child was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital, while three adults were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. All were in serious-to-critical condition.

The Metra Electric train was shut down in both directions.

