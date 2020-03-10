CHICAGO (CBS)– Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School will be closed Tuesday after a parent tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an email sent to the school community.
“Late this evening we received confirmation that the parent has tested positive for COVID-19,” Gary Weisserman, the head of the school, said in the email sent Monday night.
School officials said the closure was not required by the Department of Public Health, but classes were canceled out of “an abundance of caution.”
Weisserman said no Bernard Zell student or staff member has been diagnosed with COVID-19. He said this individual’s spouse and children remain asymptomatic, but will undergo testing on Tuesday. The parent is under self-quarantine, Weisserman said.
School officials said “based on conversations with medical experts, we believe the risk to our students and faculty is low.”
The Jewish day school, 3751 N. Broadway, enrolls about 500 students.