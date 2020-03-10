CHICAGO (CBS)– Breezy conditions will be followed by a wintry mix later Tuesday night.
Tuesday is going to be a breezy, cool day with temperatures in the upper 40s. After a light rain, skies will clear by the end of the morning.
A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect for most counties boarding the lake. The advisory will be in effect until 3 p.m. as 6 to 10 foot waves create dangerous conditions.
Overnight rain and snow showers are ahead. CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros said there will be no accumulation, but the wintry mix is expected to continue into Wednesday morning.
Another wintry mix is on the way this weekend. Glaros will continue to provide updates.