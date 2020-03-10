'Very Frustrated' Gov. JB Pritzker Asks Feds For More Coronavirus Tests; 8 New Cases Confirmed, Including First 2 Outside Cook County“In order to best care for our patients, we need to be able to gauge the exact scope of COVID-19’s spread, and it is imperative that the federal government provide leadership here,” Pritzker said.

Chicago Weather: Dry And Quiet Tuesday EveningWe still have waves in northwest Indiana to keep the Lakeshore Flood Advisory up until 7 p.m.

Coronavirus Scams Are Spreading; Some Include Garlic 'Cures'"People should be aware that any email or website offering a ‘cure’ is a scam that should be avoided."

Aldermen Seek To Punish Cyber-Flashing With Up To 90 Days In Jail"Imagine being on a train, and getting a picture of someone’s genitals, getting a picture of someone naked, getting a picture you did not ask for, and can’t stop a preview, and not knowing where it came from,” Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) said.