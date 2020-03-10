



With a CPS worker testing positive for the coronavirus, the Chicago Public School District said, for now, there are no plans to cancel classes and that cleaning efforts throughout city schools are underway.

Over the weekend, a CPS worker at Vaughn Occupational High School tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a cruise. The school is closed this week as cleaning efforts are underway and students, staff and their families gets tested for the coronavirus.

The CEO of CPS, Doctor Janice Jackson, said the district is working with the staff and families of Vaughn to make sure they’re being supported and tested. After another round of testing, results came back negative.

There’s a hotline setup for the Vaughn community and plans are in place to provide food boxes for Vaughn families. The boxes will have enough food for three days and will be available at the CPS warehouse beginning Wednesday, according to Jackson. She added that CPS will provide food delivery for those who are “challenged for transportation.”

The Greater Chicago Food Depository is assisting CPS with providing food for the Vaughn families.

“While this remains an isolated incident at this moment, the district has developed a cross functional team to address the issues as they arrive. We are planning for various scenarios,” Jackson said.

She added that in addition to the staff at Vaughn, as well as those who have been asked to self-quarantine, “we want to make sure they are paid at this time.”

So far, there have been 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois.

Since the schools are still open throughout the city, Jackson said extra cleaning and sanitizing supplies will be made available throughout CPS.

“Our facilities department is delivering additional hand washing soap, disinfecting solution and surface wipes for all high traffic surfaces,” Jackson said. “The district is disinfecting high touch areas, such as handrails, light switches and door knobs on a daily basis.”

Anyone with questions regarding CPS and COVID-19 can call 773-553-KIDS (5437) for more information.

