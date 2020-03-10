CHICAGO (CBS) — The coronavirus is also impacting Illinois’ primary election, slated for next Tuesday. A number of polling stations are being relocated to cut back on possible exposure to the elderly.

CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole reports from an early voting station in the Loop with how organizers are responding.

In a democracy, every vote counts, But guaranteeing that this year means coming to terms with some unanticipated obstacles.

In the age of coronavirus there are hand sanitizer pumps at all of Chicago’s early voting stations. But there are other problems the city of Chicago is racing to solve.

“There are increasing uncertainties about Election Day,” said Jim Allen of the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners.

In Chicago so far, 15 of the city’s 1,600 locations will no longer host a polling station.

They include mostly senior care facilities where residents could be at risk, and a few apartment buildings. And that number is expected to increase.

The city of Chicago is not alone. In Cook County, 15 of the 900 polling stations, mostly senior care facilities, have opted out of hosting. In fact, some way 108 boards of election in the state are preparing to find alternate locations if necessary.

“They won’t be all across the city but if it hits your neighborhood we want you to have your voice heard,” Allen said.

The city is also concerned about some of its 12,000 election workers, trained over the past few weeks, who may have to call in sick. Staff from the city’s health and emergency management departments may be asked to fill in.

“We are trying to identify standby staffing so we can have rather rapid training and deployment,” Allen said. “Right now if you are going to be voting, use early voting if your mind is made up. If you use vote by mail get the application into us right away.”

Chicago voters can go online and request a mail in ballot through Friday. If it’s postmarked by Election Day it will be counted.

“I used hand sanitizer before I voted and I felt better,” said Stephanie Grove of Lincoln Park.

Less crowded early voting, which continues weekdays in Chicago through Monday is also being suggested to minimize close contact with others.

“The voting is critical, if there is a hand sanitizer here, use it. But we have to get our ballots in,” said West Loop voter Jeff London.

Governor JB Pritzker said when it comes to mail-in ballots, the state is considering extending the deadline. In Cook County, people may find themselves voting in courthouses, in case their precincts are closed.