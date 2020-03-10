



— Elementary schools in Lombard have canceled classes for Wednesday, after the DuPage County Health Department learned that someone who has tested positive for coronavirus attended a volleyball game at Glenn Westlake Middle School last week.

Lombard School District 44 Supt. Ted Stec wrote that the district was made aware of the discovery on Tuesday. The volleyball game took place on Wednesday, March 4.

As a precaution, the district has decided to cancel all after-school activities starting Tuesday – including park district activities – and also cancel all classes for Wednesday.

The district said its decision was above and beyond what is being recommended by health authorities and not in response to any threat to the community.

“We feel it is extremely important that we take all necessary precautions to best protect our students, staff and community members,” Stec wrote. “We do anticipate school being reopened on Thursday, March 12.”

The district plans to use an emergency day built into the school calendar to make up for the non-attendance day.

On Tuesday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced that eight new Illinois coronavirus cases had been confirmed, bringing the total in the state to 19.

The new cases included the first two outside of Cook County, according to the governor; including a man in his late teens with ties to Lake and McHenry counties, and a woman in her 60s from Kane County.

Pritzker said neither of the cases outside Cook County involve a person who works in the healthcare industry, who has traveled to an affected region, or has had close contact with a known COVID-19 case, meaning they’re likely community transmission cases.

In addition to those two cases, the newest cases of COVID-19 in Illinois include: