WILMETTE, Ill. (CBS) — Loyola Academy high school in Wilmette will reopen Wednesday after being closed two days due to concerns about coronavirus.
All practices, meetings, competitions, and Spirit Week activities will continue as planned beginning Wednesday morning at the Jesuit Catholic school, at 1100 Laramie Ave. in Wilmette.
Classes at the school had been canceled Monday and Tuesday. A Loyola student and his family came in contact with a person who tested positive, the school said.
The student and his family are not showing any symptoms, but are still under a 14-day quarantine. Doctors are awaiting final confirmation from the CDC to see if the person who tested positive is in fact infected.
No one who has tested positive has actually been at the school. Administrators believe the risk to the students and staff is very low.