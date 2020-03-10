CHICAGO (CBS) — Police were looking for an assailant Tuesday evening after a man was stabbed at the Jackson Red Line stop in the Loop.
Details about the incident in the Chicago Transit Authority subway system were not immediately confirmed.
Last month, a man shot three people – killing one – in the tunnel that connects the Jackson Red Line station with the Blue Line station a block to the west.
A street performer was also attacked by a woman with a knife at the station last month, police said at the time.