DEMOCRATIC PRIMARIESBiden Wins Mississippi, Missouri, Michigan
CHICAGO (CBS) — A parent of a student at the Ogden International School Jenner Campus on the Near North Side tested positive for coronavirus during a trip abroad, the school announced Tuesday night.

The parent did not enter any facility at Ogden-Jenner, located at 1119 N. Cleveland Ave. in the old Cabrini-Green area, the school said.

The school does not believe the parent came into direct contact with any students or staff at the school, other than the parent’s own family members.

The Chicago Department of Public Health is not recommending closing the school over the secondary exposure.

The family members who had direct contact with the parent are under self-quarantine for the recommended 14 days.

As of Tuesday, a total of 19 cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in Illinois.